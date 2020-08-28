Blount County seeing rise in tourism revenue in 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The state of Tennessee releasing their tourism numbers from 2019 and Blount County takes the 8th highest spot.

Jeff Muir with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce says they just received the state’s report on visitor expenditures in 2019 and they’re up more than 18 million dollars.

“2019 was a banner year for tourism in this county. Moving forward into 2020, obviously, we took a hit. Everybody took a hit in April and May, but what we’ve seen now is a huge rebound through June and July with our numbers. We got a lot more revenue,” said Muir.

Carmen Simpher manages a Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, which gives people a place to stay in Townsend. They’re doing great now that people are headed back to the Smokies for some relaxation and exploration.

“You can easily distance yourself from others. Everybody has their own unique accommodations. We do virtual check-in’s. We disinfect all of the cabins so for when the guests come it’s a safe way to travel,” said Simpher.

Both Muir and Simpher say they hope the unique attractions can help them climb to the next spot next year.

