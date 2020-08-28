Advertisement

Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC/CNN) - A car slammed into the outdoor dining area of a Brooklyn restaurant, and it was caught on camera.

One woman was hurt, and police are searching for the driver, who took off.

The car just plowed into the barrier of the Cafe Alula restaurant in Greenpoint Thursday and pushed customers aside, and the car just kept going as people scrambled to get up and out of the way.

Barriers were flipped, and plants thrown everywhere. One barrier was destroyed altogether.

Matt and Briana White were right there.

“One instant, we’re just having coffee. And then out of nowhere, we just feel a big push, didn’t see anything, just snuck up behind us,” Matt White said.

“I heard a loud crash, and I thought it was a construction, but I turned around, and I saw a car had plowed into the dining area. And I was horrified,” said Ladia Guerra, a Cafe Alula employee.

After the collision, the car kept right on going, but at first nobody was even paying attention to that.

“I was just in total shock. I couldn’t talk. I saw his face. It was an old man, older man,” Matt White said. “There was one customer who was hurt. She just seemed really shaken up, and she said her ribs hurt. So I called an ambulance for her.”

Police came, but so far they don’t know who was driving the car that slammed into the barriers.

Briana White likes outdoor dining, but after this, “It would be helpful if there were some concrete barriers provided for these types of places. It’s really nice to sit outside, especially because of COVID.”

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

National

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE.

National

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas.

Politics Headlines

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

Latest News

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT students shift away from communal college living

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
The latest news UT students is catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Politics Headlines

Trump administration allows deferral of Social Security tax

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration is allowing employers to suspend collection of some Social Security taxes, although business groups don’t like the idea and it may create political headaches for Republicans.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.