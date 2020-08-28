Celebrate all things Powell this Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

There’s something for everyone this Saturday at the Powell Station Celebration. It’s taking place at Powell High School, the event offers six different events, as well as vendors and business from all over the area.

“It’s business, it’s government, it’s everybody,” said Steven Goodpaster with the Enhance Powell Committee. “I think highlighting the interconnectivity of us all highlights the community, and we can do great things together.”

The events include:

-6th Annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show

-3rd Annual Powell Station Flotilla on Beaver Creek

-Cornhole Tournament

-Skate-The-Park Event

-History of Powell Presentation

-Run for the Panthers 5K & Fun Walk

Floatilla participants will put in the water behind the Powell baseball field, along a brand new creek entrance, that offers easy access for kayakers and is also ADA accessible.

Organizers said the events will go on, rain or shine.

For more info and times for each event, visit the Powell Station Celebration website.

