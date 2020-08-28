Cumberland County officials searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a runaway teenager.

Officials say 17-year-old Caleb Davis was last seen August 27. He’s described as 5′10″ with red hair, hazel eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

He should be driving a red, 2012 Toyota Prius with a busted front drivers side window and a loose front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (931) 484-6176.

