Did you get married during ‘quarantine?’ Sevierville photographer wants to help you

A Sevierville photographer is trying to make a difference in the lives of some special couples.
Local venues adapt for mini weddings
Local venues adapt for mini weddings(La Rio Mansion)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee photographer said she’s using her skills to give back during the pandemic.

“I wanted to give back in the time of such upheaval,” Brittany Ritter told WVLT News. That’s why she went on Facebook and put out a call, asking to hear from couples who got married during “quarantine.”

Ritter said she wants to gift photos to couples who got married, many of whom either canceled weddings or significantly scaled them down over fears of spreading COVID-19.

Ritter said she felt she needed to make the offer because people should be able to enjoy the “normal things in life, like being able to enjoy their wedding day for example.”

Before you reach out, Ritter is asking for a few things in return:

- be available for an hour or two session during the second or third week of September (9/6, 9/19)

- must have their own wedding clothes

- supply their own makeup and do their own hair (Ritter is also a cosmetologist and offers to help)

She also asked that couples not reach out if they did have a professional photographer during their quarantine wedding.

As of Friday, Ritter had two couples confirmed and is looking to fit in a few more, possibly five couples in total.

“As weird as this sounds, I’m trying to make them all totally different couple types, show love through hard times and all ways,” she added.

Ritter’s website can be found here, and her Facebook page can be found here.

“I just hope that they can look back and still have some happiness after all this year has been,” she said.

