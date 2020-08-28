Advertisement

Facebook group helps connect couple with Good Samaritan after crash in Sevier County

An East Tennessee woman says a local Facebook group helped her track down the Good Samaritan who stayed with her husband after a vehicle crash.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Krissy Schotters said a scary situation turned into an opportunity to share a story of kindness when her husband crashed in Sevier County Monday morning.

Schotters said her husband was driving on State Route 139 into Jefferson County for work Monday morning when another vehicle swerved into his lane, hitting his truck and running him off the road. Schotters said her husband’s truck was totaled.

Right after the accident, a man drove up behind her husband. Krissy said the man pulled to the side of the road in front of her husband’s vehicle and turned on his lights and spent more than an hour alerting oncoming traffic and directing them around her husband’s truck.

“We’re so grateful he was there and stayed as long as he did,” Krissy told WVLT News. “It was out of nothing but kindness, and his visibility definitely prevented another accident from happening, as people are known to travel very fast on this road.”

Unfortunately, Schotters said her husband didn’t get the Good Samaritan’s name during the accident, but they still wanted to connect with him and thank him for his help.

With no other option, Schotters took to Sevierville Speaks Out, a community Facebook group, and posted a picture of the man’s truck and asked for help identifying him. Within hours, people on the group were able to identify the man as Michael Leonard, and Leonard even commented on Schotters’ post.

“I have grown up in a family of first responders and I myself have been a volunteer firefighter years back,” Leonard wrote. “I’m always willing to help anyone when I can. Just glad you guys was safe.”

Schotters said her husband is a big fan of Mister Rogers and said Leonard is exactly the type of “helper” that Rogers told people to look to in stressful situations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

