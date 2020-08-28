Family of murdered Knoxville woman increases reward to $10,000 for information on suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Friday that the family of a woman shot and killed in June has increased their reward for information leading to the suspect has increased to $10,000.

Police said that, on June 11, 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh was found with multiple gunshot wounds on East Magnolia in the parking lot of BJ’s Food Mart at around 9:30 p.m.

Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a man shot the victim after an argument then ran away, and police believe Iysheh knew him.

Anyone with information into the investigation is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

