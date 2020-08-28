FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers disguised as food, drinks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to Americans about alcohol-based hand sanitizers that resemble food and beverages.

According to the FDA, officials discovered some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. Officials said these products can be seriously dangerous if ingested.

“I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages. These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product. It’s dangerous to add scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers which children could think smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., said in a press release.

The FDA said it is working with manufacturers to recall potentially dangerous hand sanitizer products and encouraged retailers to remove the products from shelves and online.

“Manufacturers should be vigilant about packaging and marketing their hand sanitizers in food or drink packages in an effort to mitigate any potential inadvertent use by consumers. The FDA continues to monitor these products and we’ll take appropriate actions as needed to protect the health of Americans,” Hahn said.

Officials said the products are particularly dangerous to young children in which only a small amount of hand sanitizer can be potentially lethal.

FDA is warning consumers about alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are packaged in containers that may appear as food or drinks and may put consumers at risk of serious injury or death if ingested: https://t.co/DFRssigSV4 — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) August 27, 2020

