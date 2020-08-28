Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway ended with a victory for Central High School.

Central defeated Fulton 21-9 Friday night, after getting a strong start in the first quarter with a seven-point lead.

Nice little slant from Ryan Bolton to Liam Fortner to get the Bobcats on the board first.



Central - 7

Fulton - 0

1Q pic.twitter.com/VSnOXHnpRi — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) August 28, 2020

Central is a two-time defending state champion.

MOOD 😤



Central - 21

Fulton - 9 pic.twitter.com/G5c2GC5oQL — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) August 29, 2020

