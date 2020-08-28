Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway ended with a victory for Central High School.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway ended with a victory for Central High School.
Central defeated Fulton 21-9 Friday night, after getting a strong start in the first quarter with a seven-point lead.
Central is a two-time defending state champion.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.