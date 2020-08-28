Gap closing more than 200 stores this year

(WVLT/WJHL) -Gap announced Friday it is closing more than 225 Gap and Banana Republic store locations this year, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

In March, the company announced it would be closing 90 stores. The company announced it had a brutal first quarter and temporary closed some locations due to the pandemic.

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal said in a statement that the company improved in their second quarter saying they “rapidly adapted to the changing environment.”

“I’m confident that our purpose-driven lifestyle brands, size and scale and advantaged digital capabilities are helping us win now and position us for growth in the future,” said Syngal.

The company said most of the store closures will be mall locations.

