Gov. Lee extends state of emergency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

The order is meant to facilitate “the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order 59 goes through September 30:

Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements

Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained

Limit nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers

Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues)

Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues)

Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders

Allow broad access to telehealth services

Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce

Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity

Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact

Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate

You can view the full orders here.

