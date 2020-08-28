Advertisement

Gov. Lee extends state of emergency

Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

The order is meant to facilitate “the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order 59 goes through September 30:

  • Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements
  • Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained
  • Limit nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers
  • Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues)
  • Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues)
  • Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders
  • Allow broad access to telehealth services
  • Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce
  • Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity
  • Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact
  • Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate

You can view the full orders here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT students shift away from communal college living

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
The latest news UT students is catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

Latest News

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.

News

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

News

Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

News

Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

News

Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

News

Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.