Grace Christian seniors “Playing 4 AJ”

Duo of football players organized fundraising campaign for A.J. Cucksey
Caleb Curcio
Caleb Curcio(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Caleb Curcio knows he has a platform. A small one, but a platform nonetheless. The Grace Christian running back knew how many eyes would fall on him and his Ram teammates on Fridays, and decided to shift some of that focus onto a 10-year-old boy.

A.J. Cucksey has grown a following in the Knoxville area after battling brain tumors for most of his life. His Twitter account, @Prayers4AJCucksey, gives a small glimpse into what life looks like with pediatric cancer.

“We’re blessed to be out here and playing football. He can’t go out and play football so why can’t we just help him,” said senior punter and kicker Art Knight.

Curcio teamed up with Knight to set up a GoFundMe campaign. For every touchdown Curcio scores, he’s asking donors to give $6, while every field goal or PAT that Knight kicks through is worth $3 and $1 respectively. The campaign has raised more than $1,000 in seven days.

“He has chemo every day and has to go through treatments and things like that and that’s not easy. Just to see this kid choose a positive attitude every day - to see this kid motivate other people whenever he is going through things like that - that just means a lot to me so I thought I’d reach out and give back to him because he motivates me,” said Curcio.

To donate to Curcio’s campaign, click here.

