KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Halls High School vs. Karns High School football game has been postponed due to weather concerns.

The two teams originally scheduled to play Friday night will go head-to-head Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Umm... never mind. Game is now postponed till tomorrow at 1:00pm. Players will report at 9:45am tomorrow morning. — Halls High Football (@HallsRedDevils) August 28, 2020

