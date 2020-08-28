Help fight human trafficking in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) is raising awareness and funds to support the fight against human trafficking in East Tennessee with a month-long virtual event.

The event, which will take place in October, is called “Share Your Strides” and asks people to participate in a virtual walk-a-thon. Registration opens September 1, and participants are asked to run or walk at least 13.1 miles between October 5 and October 31.

Registration fees are $35 for adults and $20 for those 14 and under. Prizes will be handed out to the top three people and top three teams to raise the most money. CCAHT said participants can register alone or as a team and will be able to personalize a web page that can share fundraising goals, give progress updates, view leader boards, earn badges and more.

You can register here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.