Ice cream truck driver accused of kidnapping girl in Clinton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clinton Police Department said a Knoxville man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping in Clinton.

Clinton police said officers received reports of runaway juvenile after a woman told police her 15-year-old granddaughter was seen getting into an ice cream truck before leaving the neighborhood.

According to reports, the owner of the ice cream truck contacted Clinton police and said he had an employee, Troy Stansberry, who had not returned to the business with the vehicle.

Detectives said Stansberry reportedly took the teen from her home without permission or consent to a motel in Caryville, “for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

Police said the teen was found the motel by deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.

Stansberry was later terminated from his job when he returned to the business later in the evening. He was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Stansberry is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

