KPD: Man charged with sexual battery in case of groping UT students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been charged with sexual battery after police say he claimed to be a Youtube producer and groped several women including female students at the University of Tennessee.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Paul Hollins, 32, is accused of approaching female students claiming to be making a YouTube film called “Cash or Grab.” He told the women that he would be asking a series of questions and if they got the answer wrong, then they would have to get a “grab.”

One victim told KPD officers that the suspect approached her approached inside of the Target on Ray Mears Boulevard. She said when she answered incorrectly and Hollins asked her to lean down for a hug and then he grabbed her buttocks with both hands without her consent.

Hollins was arrested Thursday on UT’s campus for trespassing. He was charged with one count of sexual battery for an incident that occurred at the Target on Ray Mears Boulevard.

KPD said Hollins is also suspected of committing several other similar offenses including on UT’s campus.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking that any other possible victims of the suspect to contact Investigator Brandon Wardlaw at 865-215-7017, even if they previously reported it to the UTPD.

