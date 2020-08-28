Advertisement

Lake Charles, La. TV station tower toppled in Hurricane Laura

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - One of the worst-case scenarios for a television station played out early Thursday morning (Aug. 27) as the strong winds of Hurricane Laura moved into southwest Louisiana.

The transmission tower of KPLC was snapped in half during the fierce storm, sending the top portion of the tower tumbling down into the station’s broadcast studio below.

Photographs show a large amount of debris inside the station’s studio, where staff members would have been working had they not evacuated prior to the storm making landfall.

The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(KPLC)

The damaged tower transmits the station’s signal to its larger main tower located about 25 miles away. Crews have been unable to reach the larger tower to inspect it because roads leading to it are covered with large trees.

The catastrophe, which knocked the historic television station off the air early Thursday morning, happened less than 12 hours after the station’s staff evacuated the building amid growing safety concerns.

The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(KPLC)

Despite the evacuation and tower collapse, the station never stopped delivering news to its viewers.

Early Thursday evening, KPLC’s news team entered its 30th hour of continuous wall-to-wall coverage of the powerful Category 4 hurricane and its aftermath.

KPLC General Manager John Ware said Thursday it could be up to a year before the station is fully restored, but he pledged the station would continue to deliver regular newscasts to its viewers as they rebuild the facility.

“We will be phasing things as we get estimates on how to address the tower and make our building safe,” Ware said.

“I am so incredibly proud of the team,” Ware said from Lake Charles Thursday. “KPLC always pulls together, but the work that they did while scrambling to evacuate the building, go to our sister stations, learn new technologies, and provide nonstop wall-to-wall information for hours upon hours to keep our community informed and safe was spectacular.”

KPLC is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television.

The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
The KPLC-TV studios were damaged when a broadcast tower was toppled during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(KPLC)

While some staff members remained in Lake Charles, the majority relocated to nearby Gray stations in Alexandria, La. (KALB) and Baton Rouge (WAFB).

Earlier in 2020, Gray TV Chairman Hilton Howell approved the purchase of digital broadcast studios to be installed in the newsrooms of all its stations across nearly 100 television markets in the country.The newly-installed digital studio at WAFB is what the KPLC team is using to continue its reporting remotely.

A team from Gray Television arrived in Lake Charles late Thursday to assist with damage assessments.

“For 65 years, southwest Louisiana has depended on KPLC for critical information and we have always taken that responsibility seriously as we always will,” Ware said from Lake Charles Thursday. “Even though we can’t currently broadcast to your television set, we are still providing that information to all of your digital devices.”

Like so many in the Lake Charles community, some staff members of the station are now learning of damage Hurricane Laura caused to their homes.

The home of KPLC meteorologist, Ben Terry, is considered to be a “total loss” after the roof was ripped off.

Longtime KPLC reporter, Theresa Schmidt, told a chilling story of the damage to her home, located just a few miles from the station. After her husband, veteran newspaper reporter, Hector San Miguel, passed away in 2009, she had a stained glass window of Our Lady of Guadalupe installed in the front of her home in his memory. The storm blew out nearly every window in her home, however, the stained glassed window was unscathed.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee could receive up to 1M new rapid $5 COVID-19 tests in October

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tests deliver results within 15 minutes, according to officials.

National

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says he’s resigning for health reasons

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issues, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.

National

North Carolina man freed after 1976 rape conviction vacated

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Politics Headlines

Protesters try to drown out Trump speech, yell at Sen. Paul

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

National

Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys slain in Florida

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the deaths of two boys slain inside their home.

Latest News

National

North Carolina man freed from prison after more than 40 years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina man who has been fighting his conviction for 44 years was released from prison Thursday.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The shootings late Tuesday followed the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

News

Celebrate all things Powell this Saturday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
3rd Annual Flotilla and 6th Annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show headline the events at the Powell Station Celebration

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Knox County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Knox County Friday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

25 active COVID-19 cases, 417 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Eleven students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

National

America’s cutest TSA canine detective? You can find her working at Honolulu’s airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 5-year-old Vizsla named Kajla won a three-day social media competition where she gained the most likes on TSA’s social media accounts.