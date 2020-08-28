Downpours, gusts early morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Laura brings a WVLT WEATHER ALERT from until 10 AM Saturday, for some heavy rain and gusts to 40 mph.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Around a half an inch of rainfall, with some closer to 1 inch, is moving through this morning. Gusts are kicking up to around 40 mph at times. An isolated severe storm is possible.

After the alert, we have clouds and scattered showers becoming more isolated. We’re looking and some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon, and breezy with gusts around 15 mph. The high is in the mid 80s.

A front blows through late afternoon to evening, and this brings scattered rain and storms from the Northwest and gusts jump back up in a few of these storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains, and a high around 86 degrees. Scattered rain and storms return late, with the next front.

Rain also looks a little more promising Monday, even the first half of the day, with a high in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week is now looking quieter, with a few pop-up shower or storms as highs are in the upper 80s.

