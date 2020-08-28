MTV VMA performances taking place outside amid pandemic

(CNN) -MTV Video Music Awards announced its performances will be taking place outside amid the pandemic.

According to MTV, the backdrop will be New York City, with a limited to none live audience.

Performers include BTS, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, The Weeknd, Da Baby, Doja Cat and Maluma.

MTV announced, the event will pay tribute to frontline medical workers, “who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances.”

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.