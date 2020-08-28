Nashville teen hears shots, discovers father, his girlfriend with gunshot wounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville teen heard the shots that left her father and his girlfriend dead in a murder-suicide, police said.

Nashville police said the teen’s father, 39-year-old Julio Escalon Ruiz, shot and killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Maria Lopez, before shooting himself at an apartment complex on Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday night. Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment on Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday night.

WTVF reported Ruiz’s 14-year-old daughter told police that she had eaten with her father and his girlfriend when the two went to a back bedroom together. She said she then heard gunshots and a scream followed by more shots. Police said the teen told them she went into the bedroom and found her father and Lopez shot. She then called her mother who came to the apartment.

When police arrived, they found the couple dead in the bedroom and said Lopez had been shot multiple times. Ruiz’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said Ruiz was free on bond for a July 25 domestic assault involving Lopez.

