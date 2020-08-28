Oak Ridge proposes motorsports park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge planning commission discussed a proposal to develop a motorsports park in the city Thursday night.

You can watch the full discussion below. Members discussed the zoning of Horizon Center for the building of the complex.

The park not only would include a track but also a conference center, an RV park and restaurants. You can watch the full park proposal here. Members voiced concerns about potential for noise concerns and the possibility of RVs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.