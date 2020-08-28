One COVID-19 case reported at Knox Co. high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There has been one case of COVID-19 at a Knox County high school.

According to KCS officials, one person tested positive for the virus at Hardin Valley Academy.

In an email sent home to parents, school officials say anyone who may have come into contact with the individual have been notified.

“We are taking additional measures to clean and sanitize out building. As always, the expectation is that everyone wears a mask properly, washes their hands frequently and maintains adequate physical distancing while at school,” school officials said.

School officials said they cannot provide any additional information surrounding the positive case due to privacy concerns.

