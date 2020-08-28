Scattered storms to soggy and gusty from Laura

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have developing rain and storms ahead of what’s left of Laura. Isolated stronger storms are possible, then downpours and gusts of 45 mph will move through as we have a WVLT Weather Alert from this evening through Saturday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab an umbrella, or even better a rain jacket too. Wind speeds are increasing today, so an umbrella can end up inside out and doing you no good.

We have scattered rain and storms developing through the afternoon to early evening hours. These are what’s spinning up ahead of Laura. Today’s high is around 89 degrees, with high humidity. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible this evening, with some storms developing ahead of the main batch of heavy rain and strongest gusts. We have gusts today up to around 25 mph, then they increase to 45 mph overnight tonight.

Tonight the WVLT Weather Alert continues, with an 80% coverage of our area in rain, heavy downpours at times, and gusts around 45 mph. Isolated severe weather is possible, with damaging winds the main threat but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The low will be around 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts off soggy, but just as quickly as Laura rolls in, it moves out. By Saturday midday, many in our area will have a total of half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall, but there are still some pockets of 1.5 to greater than 2 inches of rainfall potential.

Downpours through early Saturday (WVLT)

We have scattered rain leftover through Saturday afternoon, with a high of 85 degrees. Saturday afternoon will still be a little breezy, but gusts will get back to around 15 mph and the Smoky Mountains will still have 30 mph gusts through the afternoon hours.

Sunday is looking good, with a partly cloudy day and only isolated rain chances. Humidity takes a small dip now, with a high of 84 degrees.

Clouds and showers increase Sunday night, with scattered rain and storms through Monday. Isolated stronger storms are possible with this front, so we’ll keep you updated on the latest. The high will be around 84 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms continue through early Tuesday, then become more isolated.

The rest of next week comes with seasonable temperatures and spotty pop-ups.

Fri AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

