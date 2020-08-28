Sevier County extends mask mandate
Sevier County leaders announced late Friday that they would extend the county’s mask mandate.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County leaders announced late Friday that they would extend the county’s mandatory mask order.
The mask mandate will now be extended through September 30.
“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” said Mayor Larry Waters. “I’ve spoken to city leaders, the state health department, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials about the mandate, and they agree with the extension of this temporary order.”
You can read the full order here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.