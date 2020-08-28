Sevier County extends mask mandate

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County leaders announced late Friday that they would extend the county’s mandatory mask order.

The mask mandate will now be extended through September 30.

“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” said Mayor Larry Waters. “I’ve spoken to city leaders, the state health department, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials about the mandate, and they agree with the extension of this temporary order.”

The executive order requiring face coverings in public indoor areas has been extended through September 30. To read the order, go to https://t.co/gqgLnIjIWP — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) August 28, 2020

You can read the full order here.

