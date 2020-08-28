Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys slain in Florida

MELROSE, Fla (WCJB/Gray News) - A man is behind bars in connection with the death of two boys slain inside their home, WCJB reported.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, they arrested Mark Wilson for the killing of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

During a Friday morning press conference, the sheriff told reporters that Wilson was a long-time family friend and the aunt’s boyfriend.

Mark Wilson will have his first appearance on Saturday. (Putnam Sheriff's office)

DeLoach says Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons, however, the sheriff has yet to announce a motive.

The boys’ mother and younger sibling were both at home Wednesday morning and were unharmed. The father was not at home at the time.

“This arrest is only the first step in bringing Robert and Tayten justice,” DeLoach said. “My sincere hope is that the death penalty is pursued in these senseless murders.”

Wilson will make his first appearance on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Mark Wilson, the sick monster responsible for Tayten and Robert’s brutal murder was arrested last night. Very quickly... Posted by Gator DeLoach on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.