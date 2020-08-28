Tennessee-based virtual learning platform sees 200% parent inquiry increase

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Routine is essential for teachers and students, especially in the classroom, according to Scholastic Education.

Virtual learning also designed to have a consistent routine for students learning from various rooms around their homes.

“Working at Tennessee Connections Academy it’s been such a blessing to my life,” said Fallon Johnston, a teacher for Tennessee Connections Academy.

For half a decade, Johnston worked in early childhood education in public school in Knox County. But living in Blount County, this year she opted to teach from home.

“I just want to focus on instruction of students and I want to help them to read, write and help them get the best education they can in the state of Tennessee,” explained Johnston.

She teaches more than 20 kids in her virtual first grade classroom. The students come from across the state with a variety of social, economic and geographic backgrounds.

“The one thing that they all have in common is that they’re all thriving,” said Johnston.

Families like the Pinkstons in Campbell County decided they wanted to join a couple years ago. As a mom of four kids, Jennifer Pinkston felt the timing was right.

“We like being together and like doing stuff together. So this option seemed like the perfect solution for us to have our kids at home all the time,” explained Pinkston.

Tennessee Connections has been around since before the pandemic so the curriculum was created to be entirely virtual.

The consistent school day routine was a must for Johnston.

“It actually makes me feel great. I get to do one of my passions and I’m still connecting with students and I’m not going to have to stop teaching and I can only worry about the education of the students in Tennessee.”

Tennessee Connections Academy is free and has seen a 200% increase in parent inquiries and interest in the past year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.