Tennessee could receive up to 1M new rapid $5 COVID-19 tests in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander announced as many as one million new rapid and reliable $5 COVID-19 tests could be distributed throughout Tennessee in October.

The Trump Administration announced over the next three months the federal government will help make 150 of the new Abbott COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests available.

The tests deliver results within 15 minutes, according to officials.

In October, Alexander said the tests would be distributed for use in Tennessee hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care settings. The tests will also be used to help schools, colleges, child care centers and workplaces safely reopen.

“Until there are more treatments and a vaccine, such a large number of cheap and reliable rapid tests is one of the biggest steps yet toward giving Americans more confidence to go back to school, back to work and out to eat,” Alexander said.

