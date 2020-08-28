Advertisement

Tennessee could receive up to 1M new rapid $5 COVID-19 tests in October

The tests deliver results within 15 minutes, according to officials.
Abbott working on rapid COVID-19 test
Abbott working on rapid COVID-19 test(CNN NEWSOURCE)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander announced as many as one million new rapid and reliable $5 COVID-19 tests could be distributed throughout Tennessee in October.

The Trump Administration announced over the next three months the federal government will help make 150 of the new Abbott COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests available.

The tests deliver results within 15 minutes, according to officials.

In October, Alexander said the tests would be distributed for use in Tennessee hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care settings. The tests will also be used to help schools, colleges, child care centers and workplaces safely reopen.

“Until there are more treatments and a vaccine, such a large number of cheap and reliable rapid tests is one of the biggest steps yet toward giving Americans more confidence to go back to school, back to work and out to eat,” Alexander said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT students shift away from communal college living

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
The latest news UT students is catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

Latest News

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.

News

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

News

Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

News

Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

News

Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

News

Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.