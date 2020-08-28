Advertisement

Tennessee kids missing nearly a year found alive in Miami, one still missing

Two children missing out of Memphis for a almost year have been found alive in Miami, and investigators said their mother faces charges in connection to their disappearance.
Two children missing out of Memphis for a almost year have been found alive in Miami, and investigators said their mother faces charges in connection to their disappearance.
Two children missing out of Memphis for a almost year have been found alive in Miami, and investigators said their mother faces charges in connection to their disappearance.(WREG/NEWSPATH)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children missing out of Memphis for almost a year have been found alive in Miami, and investigators said their mother faces charges in connection to their disappearance.

CBS Miami reported that one child was found wandering in Biscayne Park, just outside of Miami. Officers said she was barefoot and disoriented. She allegedly told officers she injured her foot while escaping and had no idea where she was. She was only able to tell police the color of the home she’d been at and its last two address numbers.

Investigators said her information was enough to lead them to her mother, Sandra Bates. When they arrived at the home, police said they found the girl’s 9-year-old sister hiding in a closet. The kids’ 15-year-old brother is still missing. One of the children was taken to the hospital and the other is in protective custody.

Bates was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Investigators said she kidnapped the girls and their teen brother after all three ran away from a foster home in Memphis last year.

CBS Miami reported police fear all three children may have been trafficked. As of Friday morning, police were still searching for their brother, whom they believe was in Florida.

Investigators said Bates remains in jail in Miami, but will be taken back to Memphis.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT students shift away from communal college living

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
The latest news UT students is catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

Latest News

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.

News

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

News

Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

News

Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

News

Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

News

Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.