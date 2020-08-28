Tennessee kids missing nearly a year found alive in Miami, one still missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children missing out of Memphis for almost a year have been found alive in Miami, and investigators said their mother faces charges in connection to their disappearance.

CBS Miami reported that one child was found wandering in Biscayne Park, just outside of Miami. Officers said she was barefoot and disoriented. She allegedly told officers she injured her foot while escaping and had no idea where she was. She was only able to tell police the color of the home she’d been at and its last two address numbers.

Investigators said her information was enough to lead them to her mother, Sandra Bates. When they arrived at the home, police said they found the girl’s 9-year-old sister hiding in a closet. The kids’ 15-year-old brother is still missing. One of the children was taken to the hospital and the other is in protective custody.

Bates was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Investigators said she kidnapped the girls and their teen brother after all three ran away from a foster home in Memphis last year.

CBS Miami reported police fear all three children may have been trafficked. As of Friday morning, police were still searching for their brother, whom they believe was in Florida.

Investigators said Bates remains in jail in Miami, but will be taken back to Memphis.

