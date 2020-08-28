Tennessee WR Deangelo Gibbs opts out of playing 2020 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Vols Head Coach Pruitt announced in a media briefing that wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs has opted to sit out the 2020 season.

Gibbs former Georgia defensive back transferred to The University of Tennessee in January. He has practiced as a defensive back and wide receiver since arriving at UT.

Pruitt said Gibbs is still part of the team despite opting to sit out for the season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.