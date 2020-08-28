Trump talks TVA at RNC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Trump discussed the Tennessee Valley Authority during his presidential nomination acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

“When I learned the Tennessee Valley Authority laid off hundreds of American workers and forced them to train their lower-paid foreign replacement, I promptly removed the chairman of the board, and now those talented American workers have been rehired.”

On Monday, August 3, President Trump fired TVA chair Skip Thompson along with another board member.

Shortly after, the TVA walked back its decision to lay off IT workers as part of a restructuring process.

