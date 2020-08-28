UT cancels football practice Friday over COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced football practice on Friday would be canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among the team.

UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the cancellation during a press conference Friday afternoon.

.@wvlt BREAKING: Head coach @CoachJPruitt announces that UT practice is cancelled for today after testing revealed a few more positive results of UT players this week. pic.twitter.com/VXlTT2moGr — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 28, 2020

Pruitt said the decision came after all team members were tested Friday morning.

