UT cancels football practice Friday over COVID
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced football practice on Friday would be canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among the team.
UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the cancellation during a press conference Friday afternoon.
Pruitt said the decision came after all team members were tested Friday morning.
