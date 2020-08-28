UT identifies COVID-19 cluster at Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a new COVID-19 cluster on campus.

According to Plowman, two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house.

Due to shared bathrooms and living spaces, contact traces said all occupants of the house are close contacts.

All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

Watch Chancellor Plowman’s full COVID-19 update below:

WATCH: UT's COVID-19 update as the campus has 150 active cases, and 734 in isolation https://bit.ly/2EzDrk5 Posted by WVLT on Friday, August 28, 2020

