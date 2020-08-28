UT officials say testing protocol has not changed on campus despite CDC reccomendations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Friday live update, University of Tennessee officials said testing protocols on campus have not changed despite new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recently changed its protocols on who should be tested for COVID-19. The new guidance says it’s not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people, but don’t feel sick, to get tested.

Dr. Spencer Gregg with the UT Student Health Center said UT students who have had close contact to infected individuals should still be tested.

According to dr. Gregg, the UT Student Health Center conducted 70 COVID-19 tests on Thursday and recieved results for a bulk of those tests in 24 hours or less.

