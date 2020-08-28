‘We are in the middle of two pandemics,’ UT Chancellor addresses students’ mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman discussed the mental strain many students, professors and staff members are dealing with while starting a new semester amid the pandemic and racial tensions.

“We are in the middle of two pandemics ongoing racial injustice and coronavirus.” Plowman said.

Plowman said many staff members worked through the summer to prepare the university for the fall semester without a break.

“I worry people are just running on fumes,” Plowman said.

UT Counsel Center Director Dr. Paul McAnear said, “It’s a lot for everybody, employees and students,” Plowman said. “We need to take care of each other.”

UT’s counseling center has a 24-hour help line that can be reached at 865-974-4357. You can make an appointment at the center by calling 865-974-2196.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

