Zoo Knoxville prepares for birth of giraffe in December

The calf is expected to be born on December 17, 2020.
(WOWT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced a new addition will join the family in December.

The zoo has begun preparing for the birth of a giraffe by the end of the year. This will be the second calf born to 5-year-old Frances and 18-year-old Jumbe.

According to the zoo over the last three decades, giraffe populations have decreased by 40 percent, with the animals now locally extinct in 7 African countries. Giraffes are now considered vulnerable to extinction.

“The birth of an endangered animal always inspires hope, perhaps even more so in 2020,” says Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “This baby is critical to maintaining a healthy and viable population for the future and that’s one of the most important jobs we have as a modern zoo.”

WE HAVE BIG NEWS! Zoo Knoxville is preparing for the birth of a giraffe calf in December. This will be the second calf...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Friday, August 28, 2020

