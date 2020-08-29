Hamblen County extends mandatory mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The mandatory mask order has been extended until Sept. 30, according to Hamblen County Mayor Bill Britain.

According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday, the mask order will be extended throughout the month of September.

The mandate went into effect on August 4 just after midnight.

“We have experienced a gradual decline over the last month of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the daily average of new cases,” said Brittain. “Not everyone is convinced that wearing masks help prevent the spread of the virus, but a combination of masks, social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently are the measures that many health experts recommend and we need to continue following them,” said Brittain.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54 gives Tennessee mayors the authority to require masks in their designated counties. That order was extended by the governor through September 30 with Executive Order 55.

Brittain asks that all Hamblen County residents and visitors help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines and wearing masks.

