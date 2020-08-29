Advertisement

Hamblen County extends mandatory mask order

The mandatory mask order has been extended until Sept. 30, according to Hamblen County Mayor Bill Britain.
face mask
face mask(KFYR)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The mandatory mask order has been extended until Sept. 30, according to Hamblen County Mayor Bill Britain.

According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday, the mask order will be extended throughout the month of September.

The mandate went into effect on August 4 just after midnight.

“We have experienced a gradual decline over the last month of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the daily average of new cases,” said Brittain. “Not everyone is convinced that wearing masks help prevent the spread of the virus, but a combination of masks, social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently are the measures that many health experts recommend and we need to continue following them,” said Brittain.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54 gives Tennessee mayors the authority to require masks in their designated counties. That order was extended by the governor through September 30 with Executive Order 55.

Brittain asks that all Hamblen County residents and visitors help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy late tonight, active weather pattern through Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Florida man faces 240 counts of possession of child porn

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives discovered 240 pictures and videos of child porn in 28-year-old Kagan Wilson’s electronic devices.

News

TDOT sends crews to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
This will be the first time the department has traveled out of state to assist with a clean-up operation.

News

Crews rescue victims trapped in cars after crash on Middlebrook Pike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Middlebrook Pike Saturday night

News

Trey Smith, other UT Athletes host march against racial injustices on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
UT athletes hosted a march on campus in solidarity with other universities across the country protesting racial injustices

Latest News

News

UT football program resumes practice after cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The University of Tennessee football program resumed practice Saturday after cancelling Friday’s practice due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

News

Over 1,000 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at University of Alabama since classes resumed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
More than 1,000 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for Covid-19 since classes resumed on the Tuscaloosa campus less than two weeks ago, according to the University of Alabama System.

News

KPD searching for shooting suspect gas station altercation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a possible shooting Saturday afternoon off of Brooks Avenue.

News

Pigeon Forge foundation organizes race to help special needs children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Kyle Grainger
A race that everyone can participate in is set to take place in just a few weeks.

News

Local author using fictional character to encourage good deeds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A local author is using a fictional character to encourage people to do something good for someone else.

News

Man arrested after carjacking incident in Western Heights

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested Friday night after a carjacking incident in West Knoxville.