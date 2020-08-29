Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s some good news for residents in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.

The department said they know how they’ll spend the funds awarded in the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

Crews will use the money to replace their self-contained breathing equipment.

