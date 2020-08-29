Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant
Good news for folks in Jefferson City!
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s some good news for residents in Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.
The department said they know how they’ll spend the funds awarded in the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
Crews will use the money to replace their self-contained breathing equipment.
