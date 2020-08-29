Kingsport man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at residence.

RIDGELY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Kingsport man has been arrested Friday after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman at a residence earlier this week.

The Tennessee Bureau launched an investigation on Thursday, after the incident occurred Wednesday at a residence in Ridgely.

Agents identified the suspect as Jordan Daniel Ballard.

TBI reported Ballard was charged with one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Rape, one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Interference with an Emergency Call.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail.

