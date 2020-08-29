KPD searching for shooting suspect gas station altercation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot several times Saturday afternoon following an altercation at a gas station.

According to Knoxville Dispatch, officers responded to a reported shooting around 1:57 p.m. on the 2100 block of Brooks Avenue at the Marathon/Stop-and-Go Market gas station. Upon arrival officers found a man lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials with KPD told WVLT News that an altercation that took place at a gas pump of The Stop and Go service station resulted in on person getting shot. The victim was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, officials say.

KPD said there is no suspect in custody at this time. Officers are searching for a person of interest described as a black man with long dreads driving a white car.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.