Local author using fictional character to encourage good deeds

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A local author is using a fictional character to encourage people to do something good for someone else.

Author Elyse Bruce started International Missy Barrett Day to encourage others to do good deeds.

The day starts Sunday, August 30th and to be a part of this all you have to do is simply do a good deed. Once you do the deed make sure you hashtag #DareToCare, #KinddnesCounts or #GoodDeed so that Missy Barrett will get to see what you did for others.

“International Missy Barrett Day is something I started back in 2017 for my fictional 9 year old character who lives in real life Sevierville. The whole concept is go out and do good deeds and share that with other people online,” said author Elyse Bruce. “The City of Sevierville did a proclamation making it International Missy Barrett Day there and from there it just kept growing. This is the 4th year of doing some awesome good deeds. And encouraging other people to do good deeds.”

This year two cities, 9 counties and 15 micronations are planning to take part.

