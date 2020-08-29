Man arrested after carjacking incident in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested Friday night after a carjacking incident in Western Heights.

KPD officers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Reed Street. A witness told police he had observed a male suspect pull a male victim from the vehicle, assault him and flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers located the victim and were able to get a description of the victim’s vehicle, a two-door gray Acura Integra and the suspect. Officers later located the vehicle and suspect matching the description on Stair Avenue near Reed Street.

According to KPD, the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Eric Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge was taken into custody without incident and charged with carjacking. He has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

