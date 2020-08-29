Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

Middlesboro police said 20-year-old Donnie “Dee” Smith shot his father and fled the scene upon the sheriff’s arrival.

He was seen driving away in a black extended cab Ford F-150 with Tennessee license tags reading: 0M3 7R3. The truck also has a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” snake sticker in the rear window with the word “DIRTY $” on the tailgate.

A short time after 7 p.m. Friday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dee in Harrogate at the Exxon gas station.

He was already facing charges in Claiborne County such as failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm.

Dee will be extradited back to Kentucky to face attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges. He is currently in the Claiborne County Jail.

The father, Donnie Smith, was taken to Middlesboro ARH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Donnie "Dee" Smith vehicle; police searching after shooing altercation with father (Middlesboro Police Department)

