Pigeon Forge foundation organizes race to help special needs children

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A race that everyone can participate in is set to take place in just a few weeks.

It’s called “The Race For The Rest Of Us” and it’s only 650 steps of which organizers say you can walk, run, or roll. They’re also asking that people participate virtually as well.

The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation is organizing the race to support the Trula Lawson Learning Center.

“We wanted to do this so everybody can participate,” said Amy Woods with the Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation. “So whether you walk, whether you run, or whether you roll, the wheel chairs are coming everyone can participate.”

Registration fee is $30 per person, $50 per family or teams of 5 can participate for $100.

The race will be on Sept. 12 at the Sevierville Civic Center. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the race is at 9:00 a.m.

Can’t be there in person? They’re asking you to send in your registration fee and participate virtually.

For more information visit the event’s website here.

