Pigeon Forge National Quartet Convention suspended amid pandemic

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the National Quartet Convention Board of Directors, the NQC 2020 has been suspended amid pandemic.

The board created an alternative event, the NQC Fall Festival from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

“It breaks our heart that, after 63 straight years, NQC will not occur in 2020,” said Clarke Beasley, Executive Vice President of the National Quartet Convention, Inc. “Though we are saddened by this, we are thankful that existing orders will allow us to do the alternate Fall Festival event for the benefit of the artists and Gospel Music fans, who still plan to come to Pigeon Forge from all over the country.”

Guidelines for the fall festival are as follows:

The LeConte Center will be set with 1,500 chairs socially distanced 6′ apart by pairs

The main stage of the Fall Festival will be set up at one end instead of in the round.

Admission for the NQC Fall Festival will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. The event is currently on sale and will be a general admission event.

NQC customers will at the festival will have displays set up in the Greenbriar ballroom, and will be sufficiently distanced apart. There is plentiful space in the Greenbriar to allow for distancing between and in front of the displays.

For NQC Fall Festival, a webcast will be made available to subscribers and details are available at NQConline.com

Fore more information visit the NQC website here.

