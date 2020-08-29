Pregnant woman shot and killed in Memphis, father of baby charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Officials said a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a pregnant woman was found shot to death in Memphis.

WREG reported Kevin McKinney was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the suspect in the case by a witness.

Police said the victim, Keierra McNeil was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on August 20 at a Walgreens on Walnut Grove. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was six months pregnant, and the baby did not survive.

Officials said McNeil went to the Walgreens that day to meet McKinney, who was the father of the child, to discuss co-parenting. WREG reported that, according to officials, McKinney was not happy about the pregnancy and had been pressuring McNeil to get an abortion.

Witnesses told investigators that McKinney came out of the bushes near McNeil’s vehicle at the store and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

McKinney was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.