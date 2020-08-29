Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

(CBS)-A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

According to the Kensington Palace, Prince William and Harry commissioned the statue in 2017, marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

“The time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” said the princes in a statement. “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

BBC News reported the pandemic delayed the installation of the statue which will be placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Prince William was 15 at the time and Prince Harry was 12.

