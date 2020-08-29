Rain moves east

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain continues to moved to the east as the remnants of Laura pull out of our area.

We’ll see some sunshine shine through the clouds through the middle of the day with just a few spotty showers remaining in the mountains. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

Overnight a few lingering showers from more storms that come through this evening, then otherwise just partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 by the time we wake up on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains, and a high around 86 degrees. Scattered rain and storms return late, with the next front.

Rain also looks a little more promising Monday, even the first half of the day, with a high in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week is now looking quieter, with a few pop-up shower or storms as highs are in the upper 80s.

