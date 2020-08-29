Roane State student tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Roane State Community College student has self reported a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, according to the college.

According to a release from the school, the student was on the Cumberland County Campus on Thursday. All areas of the Cumberland County Campus have been cleaned and no classes were scheduled Friday in the rooms visited by the student.

The school said it has made direct contact with each student, faculty and staff member who may have been in the same areas as the student who tested positive.

The campus community has been notified by email about the positive case.

Roane State said it was the second confirmed student case.

