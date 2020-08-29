Advertisement

Stormy late tonight, active weather pattern through Monday

Laura is in the rear view mirror for us but we do have some unrelated storms Saturday night. Sunday afternoon and the first half of Monday are the most active parts of our weather week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday afternoon and the first half of Monday are the most active parts of our weather week.

Later on we have some beautiful weather stacking up for next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We all got rain from Laura; no surprise there. Two very brief and very weak tornadoes touch down in middle Tennessee Friday evening but there was very little damage locally. Waking up on Sunday we will have some fog or at least a low deck of cloud cover.

Much of the day is dry, but a lot of storms moves from west to east after 4 PM Sunday. That band of storms will only affect a few of us. A late night return of rain moves from southwest to northeast through the valley closer to midnight Sunday into Monday.

As showers continue on-and-off through the day
As showers continue on-and-off through the day

Grab the reindeer for the start of the workweek and school week. Showers in an occasional thunderstorms are on and off for much of the day Monday. This is our best chance of rain area wide for the upcoming week. It will be quite a bit cooler and a taste of early fall on Monday. Highs in the valley will only be at 80°. At higher elevations like the foothills and the plateau we may not make it out of the middle 70s.

That rain should be out of here by early Tuesday morning, setting up a nice Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant sunshine.

We do have a change in the extended forecast. A little wall of rain late Thursday into Friday morning will knock our temperatures down heading into the weekend and should reduce the humidity. That rain also makes for a gorgeous weekend as much of our entire region is blocked off from any showers or storms. Enjoy!

Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

