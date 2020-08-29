Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

Police say 18-year-old Charles Donald, 19-year-old Kenneth Johnson, Jr. and 19-year-old Corshawn Layne were involved in a string of robberies that began at 8:30 p.m. outside of the H&H Market on Kentucky Avenue. Investigators said the teens held a man at gunpoint and demanded his keys. They reportedly took the victim’s Nissan Versa.

At around 10:47 p.m., Nashville investigators said the teens stopped at a Walgreens and demanded a store employee give them a phone cord before fleeing. Police said they later stole a Kia after forcing its driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Thursday morning, officials said they found the Kia in a driveway on Somerset Farms Drive, and the stolen Versa was parked across the street.

WTVF reported that the teens were arrested after being found in a home on the street. All three were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery.

